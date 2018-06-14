WEATHER

Less Humid Tomorrow!

A cold front is heading for us this evening, and out ahead of it, a few showers and storms have developed. The showers are few and far between, and should be over within an hour or two of sunset. Lows tonight will be 66-70. The cold front will push into South Carolina by tomorrow morning, and less humid air will flow into the region on a northeast breeze. Tomorrow should be noticeably less humid, especially from the Triangle to the north, with highs in the mid and upper 80s and partly sunny skies.

The drop in humidity will be short lived however, as winds turn back around the south and southeast on Saturday. But there will be a good deal of sun, so it'll be a nice day for any outdoor plans you have. Highs on Saturday will again be 85-90. Father's Day is shaping up to be hot and humid with only a widely scattered shower or storm. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 90s, so it might be a good idea to take dad somewhere cool like a movie or pool!

It gets even hotter early next week as high pressure builds into the southeast states. Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday with the heat index approaching 105.

Have a great evening,

Chris

