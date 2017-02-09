WEATHER

Gusty storms march through Central NC

Central NC could see some severe weather overnight.

A cold front slowly pushing southward is moving through central North Carolina late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, bringing rain, even hail, to some areas, along with thunder and possible strong winds.

The good news? It should all clear out by 6 a.m. or so Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh says a strong thunderstorm will affect portions of Edgecombe and Wilson Counties.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm seven miles northwest of Fremont, or 18 miles north of Goldsboro, moving northeast at 45 mph.



Nickel-sized hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Deadly cloud-to-ground lightning will also be possible with this storm.



Locations affected include Tarboro, Wilson, Elm City, Princeville, Sharpsburg, Pinetops, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek and Macclesfield.

If you're in one of those areas, seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects.



A gusty northwest wind behind the front will help usher in a much cooler day Thursday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s tomorrow, though dry air will start to break up the leftover clouds in the afternoon.

A high pressure moving into the central U.S. will move east and bring dry and noticeably colder weather Thursday night. Friday will be another chilly day with temperatures dropping into the low to middle 20s Thursday night, then generally no higher than 50 degrees on Friday.

