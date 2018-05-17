VOLCANO

PHOTOS: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption, fissures and lava

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP)</span></div>
The lava hisses, crackles and sizzles. It roars like an engine, the sheer force causing an audible whoosh as it sloshes and bubbles.

It shoots into the sky, bright orange and full of danger, or oozes along the pavement, a giant bubbling blob of black marshmallow-looking mess, crushing homes and making roads impassable.

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor. Take a look at some of the most arresting images from Thursday's eruption and the tense days that led up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldsevere weathervolcanoHawaii
VOLCANO
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Can you clean up a lava flow?
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano forces new evacuations
More volcano
WEATHER
Rain Chances Through the Weekend
Can you clean up a lava flow?
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
More Weather
Top Stories
Microblading: Do your research before indulging in the hottest new beauty trend
Police ID person of interest in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner
Department of Transportation encourages NC residents to get Real ID
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
NC food bank launches summer initiative
6 tips for surviving a senior move
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
Fayetteville teacher suspended after alleged attack on student
Show More
Update: 2 men arrested after man was shot, killed in Durham
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
Video reveals details of how NC soldier died in Niger ambush
Oklahoma woman killed by pack of 7 small dogs
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
More News