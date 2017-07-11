A ridge of high pressure aloft will dominate our weather for the next several days.This ridge will provide heat and there will also be plenty of humidity around to make for some uncomfortable days. Many places will not have any cooling afternoon shower or thundershower. The ridge will make the air mass more stable than normal. Until the end of the week we stay hazy, hot, and humid with temps in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.This will change toward the end of the week and weekend.The ridge will move south and east and an upper-level trough will develop across the northeastern United States. This will make for a more unstable day in our area on Friday. It will also allow an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area. The chances of having a shower or thunderstorm go up more over the weekend as the upper-level trough continues to develop and also as a cold front tries to come down from the north.Until the cooling rains of the end of the week, try to stay cool!Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather