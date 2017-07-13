WEATHER

HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Stifling heat and humidity today!

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the stifling heat and humidity continues to keep a grip on the weather across central North Carolina today and Friday.

A heat advisory is again in effect for much of our viewing area from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says with the dangerous heat, the UV Index is through the roof today.

"High pressure will continue to build overhead," he said. "This will basically put a lid on the atmosphere."

Schwenneker adds despite the extreme heat and humidity, there will be very little shower and thunderstorm activity Thursday and Friday. There will be a spotty thunderstorm really anywhere with the heat, but most people won't see rain.

Changes will come this weekend, as the ridge moves away and an upper-level trough moves across the western Great Lakes and Ohio Valley Friday.

A cold front will start to approach from the west and will give us a better shot at an afternoon shower or thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday. The wettest day will be Saturday late day.

Schwenneker says that frontal boundary will still be around on Monday, for at least the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but at temperatures will come down some by then.

