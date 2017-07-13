WEATHER

More Heat Today

Stifling heat and humidity will keep a grip on the weather across central North Carolina today and Friday. A heat advisory is again in effect this afternoon.


High pressure will continue to build overhead. This will basically put a lid on the atmosphere. So, despite the extreme heat and humidity, there will be very little shower and thunderstorm activity today and Friday. There will be a spotty thunderstorm really anywhere with the heat, but most folks won't see rain.

Changes will come this weekend, as the ridge moves away and an upper-level trough moves across the western Great Lakes and Ohio Valley Friday. A cold front will start to approach from the west and will give us a better shot at an afternoon shower or thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday. The wettest day will be Saturday late day.

That frontal boundary will still be around on Monday, for at least the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but at temperatures will come down some by then.

Have a great Thursday!
