A large, hot ridge to the west will continue to build east today, then hold its ground Saturday into Sunday. This will bring temperatures today, and Saturday, right around the century mark. That's just below the records for each day. We do have a heat advisory for most of the area going into effect at Noon.
#Heat Advisory for a large part of the area from Noon until 8pm. Heat Index could top 107° #ncwx pic.twitter.com/elXpLwI5Y2— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 21, 2017
The high heat is especially dangerous to the young and elderly who cannot adjust their body temperatures as easily as others. In addition, pets can greatly suffer as well if they are not given proper shade (or better yet left inside) and plenty of fresh water.
In addition to the heat, we have an Air Quality Action Day Code Orange for part of the area, and it especially affects the above groups.
Air Quality Action Day Code #orange today for part of area. Code Orange=Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. More Info @AIRNow #ncwx pic.twitter.com/3DlsPs7UGE— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 21, 2017
You can find out more about air quality here:
Sunday may be a couple degrees lower with a few more clouds, but obviously still very hot.
An upper-level trough will move the high heat away more on Monday with a much better chance for a shower and thunderstorm during the day.
More clouds and uncomfortable weather are expected, but the air will not be as hot. A front will be in the area on Tuesday and will cause a shower or thunderstorm.
As that front pushes off to the south and east Wednesday, it will mean a rain-free day with some sunshine and more tolerable temperatures.
Have a great weekend and stay cool!
Bigweather