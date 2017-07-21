WEATHER

Hottest Weather of the Year

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The hottest weather of the summer, so far, will be with us through the weekend.

A large, hot ridge to the west will continue to build east today, then hold its ground Saturday into Sunday. This will bring temperatures today, and Saturday, right around the century mark. That's just below the records for each day. We do have a heat advisory for most of the area going into effect at Noon.


The high heat is especially dangerous to the young and elderly who cannot adjust their body temperatures as easily as others. In addition, pets can greatly suffer as well if they are not given proper shade (or better yet left inside) and plenty of fresh water.

In addition to the heat, we have an Air Quality Action Day Code Orange for part of the area, and it especially affects the above groups.



You can find out more about air quality here:

Sunday may be a couple degrees lower with a few more clouds, but obviously still very hot.

An upper-level trough will move the high heat away more on Monday with a much better chance for a shower and thunderstorm during the day.

More clouds and uncomfortable weather are expected, but the air will not be as hot. A front will be in the area on Tuesday and will cause a shower or thunderstorm.

As that front pushes off to the south and east Wednesday, it will mean a rain-free day with some sunshine and more tolerable temperatures.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hundreds of people in NC hospitalized for heat
Fort Bragg, Sandhills combat the withering heat
HEAT WAVE: Will feel like 100+ degrees through the weekend
Waterspout makes landfall as tornado along NC coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Residents jam Rocky Mount meeting to protest pipeline
Hundreds of people in NC hospitalized for heat
Cary family solves message-in-a-bottle mystery
I-Team: Kennel wrongdoing in pup's death at doggie daycare
Dozens search for woman shot, missing in Cumberland Co.
Duke leads fight against McCain's form of cancer
100 Wake teachers use summer to learn new tech skills
Group wants to buy RDU land, expand Umstead State Park
Show More
UNC receives new response in NCAA investigation
Fort Bragg, Sandhills combat the withering heat
Searing heat ruins produce at Farmers Market
Body found identified as missing 71-year-old man
'Blind Side' Michael Oher released from Panthers
More News
Top Video
Cary family solves message-in-a-bottle mystery
Duke football coach clowns around with ABC11 camera
Hundreds of people in NC hospitalized for heat
Dozens search for woman shot, missing in Cumberland Co.
More Video