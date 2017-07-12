HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index could reach 105+ degrees today

Heat Advisory for eastern half of viewing area. #Heat Index 102°-105° this afternoon. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/VJvV1fomTy — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 12, 2017

In addition to the #Heat Advisory, the UV Index is thru the roof today. #Suncreen a requirement today! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/BVILAq0AuL — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 12, 2017

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a heat advisory remains in effect for much of our viewing area until 7 p.m.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says dangerous heat, the UV Index is through the roof today.He says a ridge of high pressure will keep hot, uncomfortably humid, and rain-free weather going for a couple more days."This ridge is making for a rather stable atmosphere and even though there is plenty of low-level moisture around, there is nothing to lift that moisture to produce a shower or thunderstorm," Schwenneker said. "Expect high temperatures in the middle 90s today with a heat index over 100."After Thursday, Schwenneker says changes will take place."The ridge will move away as an upper-level trough expands south and east over the weekend," he added. "This will be enough to help cause a more unstable air mass Friday, so a shower or thunderstorm will occur in more spots on Friday afternoon."It still is a hot day, but at least some places may get a cooling shower. As that trough affects the area, Saturday into Sunday brings more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The wettest day looks to be Saturday.A front will come into the area Sunday and this may focus the greatest amount of showers and storms just to the south with that boundary still around on Monday for at least the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but at least temperatures will come down some by then.