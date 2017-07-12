WEATHER

Dangerous Heat Today

A ridge of high pressure will keep hot, uncomfortably humid and rain-free weather going for a couple more days.

This ridge is making for a rather stable atmosphere and even though there is plenty of low-level moisture around, there is nothing to lift that moisture to produce a shower or thunderstorm. Expect high temperatures in the middle 90s today with a heat index over 100. The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for part of the area.


After tomorrow, changes will take place. The ridge will move away as an upper-level trough expands south and east over the weekend. This will be enough to help cause a more unstable air mass Friday, so a shower or thunderstorm will occur in more spots on Friday afternoon.

It still is a hot day, but at least some places may get a cooling shower. As that trough affects the area, Saturday into Sunday brings more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The wettest day looks to be Saturday.

A front will come into the area Sunday and this may focus the greatest amount of showers and storms just to the south with that boundary still around on Monday for at least the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but at least temperatures will come down some by then.

Have a great Hump Day!

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
