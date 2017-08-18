Another Heat Advisory today...take it easy out there! pic.twitter.com/axDp6Beq2B — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) August 18, 2017

Hot & Humid today with highs in the mid 90s again...a few storms late today too. pic.twitter.com/EXtL9MBA7V — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) August 18, 2017

Another heat advisory today as hot and humid temperatures stick around through the weekend.The heat advisory will remain in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we could also see more showers and thunderstorms development later in the evening."Most places will see at least a shower or two and many places will see a thunderstorm with a downpour," he said. "The activity will gradually fade away tonight. But given the upper level dynamics some shower and thunderstorms could last well past sunset."Stewart says a push of dry air in the mid levels will arrive Saturday as the frontal boundary stalls somewhere between I-95 and the coast.Any shower or thunderstorm should be confined to eastern areas, but it still looks largely dry. The only model showing anything in the area is the Euro which has been inching the boundary farther east over the last few days. It will be unsettled with a shower or thunderstorm along the coast, but people going to the beach should still be okay.A large high pressure ridge will build Sunday into Monday and while there is no sign of a trigger, models are still printing out for Monday. So, we will call it very spotty for now," Stewart says."An upper level trough swinging into British Columbia on Sunday will move east into the Great Lakes on Tuesday and then farther to the east Tuesday night and Wednesday," he said. "This system will support a weak cold front that should sweep eastward and extend southward into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday then across the mid Atlantic and into the Carolinas on Wednesday."This should lead to an increase in moist unstable air on Tuesday. We see the increased chance for a shower or thunderstorm then more activity on Wednesday with the approach of the weak front.