The hottest air of the season is about to hit the region, and a Heat Advisory is in effect for the I-95 corridor tomorrow. Tonight, look for fair skies and lows in the mid 70s, Tomorrow, an area of high pressure will sit right on top of us, and temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel like it's 105-109, the hottest values along and east of I-95, and that's where a Heat Advisory is in effect for tomorrow. Rain chances look very slim for tomorrow. Stay cool and don't forget your pets!Shower and storm chances will go up a bit on Wednesday, but only about 30% of us will see any rain. Otherwise, it'll be another hot and humid day with highs in the mid and upper 90s.A cold front will approach on Thursday, and scattered to numerous showers and storms will develops as the front approaches. Highs will still be on the hot side, with readings in the low and mid 90s. The front will drop south of the region by Friday, and temperatures will be more tolerable, with highs in the upper 80s. It gets hot again over the weekend.Have a great evening and stay cool!Chris