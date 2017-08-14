WEATHER

Heat and humidity stick around

We are looking at a somewhat unsettled week in the weather of Central North Carolina.

An old frontal zone will linger in our region, causing periods of cloudiness and keeping the air humid.

At least scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the muggy air mass each day from today through Wednesday.

While most of the time will be rain-free, any thunderstorm can bring a heavy downpour, especially during afternoon or evening hours.

Temperatures will range from the low 70s each morning to afternoon highs in the upper 80s today and tomorrow, and then the low 90s later in the week.

Thursday the rain chances go down, while the temps continue to climb.

We'll hold around 90 with a pop-up shower chance all the way through the weekend.

Have a great week!

Bigweather


