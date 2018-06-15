A weak cool front that was just north of the Triangle 24 hours ago and was over the Triangle this morning has moved south of central North Carolina and there has been a lowering of the humidity as dew points have dropped into the lower 60s.Weak surface high pressure centered over West Virginia this evening will ridge southward and help bring a very pleasant evening and night.The weak cool front will dissolve to the south of North Carolina as the West Virginia high pressure area builds into the mid-Atlantic region tonight. That surface high will move to the east tomorrow and a more southerly flow of air will return tomorrow.An eastward building upper high pressure area will start to set up over Tennessee and expand eastward. This should lead to a much warmer weather pattern over central North Carolina this weekend and through the first half of next week. The combination of strong heating and an increase in moisture could lead to a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm both days of the weekend. But, any precipitation should be brief and only impact a small part of either afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s to near 90 and low 90s for Father's Day. Overall, the weather looks good for all the dads!Then the upper-level high pressure area will expand more to the east Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday of next week. This will bring the hottest weather of the season so far with most places topping out in the mid to upper 90s. There can be a cooling stray shower or thunderstorm either Monday or Tuesday but the vast majority of each day will be hot and rain free. The heat index will reach 100-106.The upper-level high centered over the Tennessee Valley will move westward by the middle and latter part of next week. This will cause the upper levels to cool and allow stronger upper-level winds to sink southward over the northeast U.S. This should allow a weak front to move south and bring the increased chance for showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday and then continuing Thursday and Friday of next week as the front becomes nearly stationary across the area.Have a great weekend!Chris