A weak area of surface high pressure over the region will slide eastward today, setting up a southerly air flow. At the same time, a building upper-level area of high pressure will also spread out across the region this weekend, promoting a warmer weather pattern which will linger through the first half of next week. While either day this weekend may bring a spotty brief shower or thunderstorm, precipitation chances should be few and far between across the area.As high pressure continues to strengthen next week, the pattern will remain largely hot, humid and dry across the Carolinas, with just a stray late-day shower or thunderstorm chance through Tuesday. This high pressure zone will then retreat westward during the middle of next week, allowing upper levels to cool and a weak surface front to move south and bring increased chances for showers and thunderstorms starting on Wednesday.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart