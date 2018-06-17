A heat wave will begin to build across the Triangle today as high pressure aloft over the Ohio Valley builds eastward. This will provide some sunshine today and afternoon high temperatures will break into the 90s, and when you factor in the humidity it will feel closer to 100. A weak upper-level disturbance tracking south across Virginia could lead to a cooling afternoon shower or thunderstorm in parts of the Triangle. High pressure aloft will reach the Carolinas tomorrow and the heat and humidity will surge to uncomfortable levels and even dangerous levels to folks and pets who are susceptible to extreme heat. Expect blazing sunshine and high of 97, one shy of the record of 98, last reached in 2015. When you factor in the humidity and light winds, the Accuweather RealFeel Temperature in the sun will approach110 degrees Fahrenheit.The heat wave will continue on Tuesday with high pressure aloft over the region and more blazing sunshine and high humidity. The afternoon high temperature of 98 will be short of the record of 102, last reached in 1944. However, the real feel Temperature in the sun will top out between 105 and 110, which again will be dangerous to some. High pressure will begin to weaken on Wednesday as a cool front sinks south across Virginia, but it will remain hot and humid with clouds and sun. Highs in the mid-90s and high humidity will lead to real feel Temperatures in the sun of 105 degrees. On Thursday and Friday, the front will reach the Triangle with less heat and there will be a better chance of a shower or thunderstorm.Have a great day!Steve Stewart