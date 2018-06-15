WEATHER

Not As Humid

A weakening cold front will move south in the afternoon and provide a slightly drier and more stable air mass that will hang with us through the night.

High pressure building in behind this front will move to the east and set up a more southerly flow of air Saturday. Energy rotating around the periphery of this high pressure area will extend far enough back to the west to bring parts of the area a shower or thunderstorm.

An upper-level dome of high pressure will then build far enough to the east on Sunday to put a cap on the atmosphere to prevent shower or thunderstorm development over most of the area into Tuesday of next week with an overall hot pattern.

This dome of high pressure will then move westward for the middle and latter part of next week, causing the upper levels to cool and allowing a weak front to move south and bring an increased chance of rain for mostly Thursday and Friday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather

