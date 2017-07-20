HEAT WAVE: Will feel like 100+ degrees through the weekend

#Heat Index stays in triple digits thru the weekend. Find some shade, drink some water, stay cool. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/oKgaWo2aYx — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 20, 2017

Air Quality Index, #AQI, moderate across area today, but Code Orange for the Triangle on Friday. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/zESw5tEacz — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 20, 2017

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a heat wave inundates our area.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the big high pressure system will keep a firm grip on our weather for several days.Temperatures Thursday will climb to the middle and upper 90s with highs Friday and Saturday within a degree or so of the century mark."This, combined with plenty lot of sunshine during the day and high humidity, will make for very uncomfortable weather," Schwenneker said. "This kind of heat can be dangerous, especially for the older and youngest of the population."Friday) will be a Code Orange air quality action day. That is unhealthy for sensitive groups.Animals can also suffer in this kind of heat and they should either be inside or supplied with plenty of fresh water and shade to get out of the sun.The heat high will start to break down Sunday and allow an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots.It, however, will still be very hot and humid. Monday will bring a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms to move through as a weak front enters this picture.Behind that, look for more typical summer temperatures to return by Tuesday.