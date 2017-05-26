It was a great weather day Friday with plenty of sun and low humidity along with comfortable temperatures. It will stay pleasant tonight with a mostly clear sky and pleasant temperatures. Starting tomorrow, however, it warms up and as important the humidity will be on the rise. It will certainly feel more uncomfortable by afternoon. Not only will it be warmer than today, but it's going to be more sticky out as well. While most of the day has some sunshine and rain-free conditions, the tail end of an upper-level disturbance passing by to the north could touch off a late-day or evening thunderstorm in a few spots. Then tomorrow night will be just warm and humid with a partly cloudy sky.Sunday is going to have more clouds than Saturday. With abundant moisture in place and another upper-level disturbance coming in from the west, there is also going to be somewhat more coverage to afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms this day. The likelihood of someone getting a shower or storm Sunday is noticeably greater than on Saturday, so plan accordingly.Memorial Day itself has a chance to be rain-free for the morning. But then a cold front advancing on the area in the afternoon is likely to bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the area with the most likely time by early to mid-afternoon into early Monday night. It will also continue to be humid. Tuesday, the air mass may try to gradually dry out some and Wednesday is looking to be partly sunny, warm and rain-free.Have a great weekend!Chris