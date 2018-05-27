WEATHER

Heavy rain from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto on the way

Latest on Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto by Steve Stewart

Steve Stewart 
We will be dry today, but some rain will arrive late tonight and we'll most likely get periods of heavy rain tomorrow. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Sandhills as forecast models are showing 2-4 inches of rain possibly early next week.


The remnants of Alberto will reach Cleveland by Thursday but our flow out of the South will still be pulling tropical moisture into North Carolina, so on and off periods of heavy rain are still possible Wednesday and Thursday.

It will dry out some by Friday and heat up as well. Highs will reach 90 degrees.
