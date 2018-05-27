Heavy rain from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto on the way

Flash Flood Watch goes into effect tonight and lasts though Tuesday morning. 2-3" of rain possible and many areas have close to saturated ground, so flash flooding is a possibility as tropical moisture moves into the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/4WNecs2eEA — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) May 27, 2018

We will be dry today, but some rain will arrive late tonight and we'll most likely get periods of heavy rain tomorrow. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Sandhills as forecast models are showing 2-4 inches of rain possibly early next week.The remnants of Alberto will reach Cleveland by Thursday but our flow out of the South will still be pulling tropical moisture into North Carolina, so on and off periods of heavy rain are still possible Wednesday and Thursday.It will dry out some by Friday and heat up as well. Highs will reach 90 degrees.