A warm front brought some hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms during the midday and afternoon hours. That warm front will move north of the region this evening.Meanwhile, a storm system near Nashville this evening will move east northeast and move from the Tennessee Valley region into the Ohio River Valley tonight. This storm will force a cold front toward the Appalachians tonight and the approach of this surface cold front combined with increasing moist unstable air will lead to more numerous showers and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow morning.Some thunderstorms will become strong enough to cause downpours. Some areas are still recovering from the heavy rainfall that took place during April 24-25. Rainfall totals will average 1 to nearly 1.50 inches. Given that some streams are still higher than normal there is a concern for small-stream flooding and flash flooding in poor drainage areas. There could also be a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Overall, the severe threat is fairly low.The wet weather will linger into Friday morning, but as the cold front moves through, gusty west winds will bring drier low level air to central North Carolina by afternoon. We should have a dry afternoon with temperatures in the low and mid 70s.As upper-level winds turn more out of the northwest there will be a deeper drier and cooler flow of air coming out of Canada. This will bring less clouds Saturday night and Sunday and unseasonably cool air for both days of the upcoming weekend. Look for highs only in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday, about 10 degrees below normal, and lows will drop into the 40s!High pressure will maintain a dry northwest wind flow over central North Carolina. This should lead to sunny but cool weather for the region Monday and Tuesday of next week.