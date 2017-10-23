Heavy rain, wind cause problems across Triangle, state

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2560393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A car lost control on Glenwood bear Crabtree Valley Mall on Monday night.

DAMAGE ACROSS THE STATE

___

___

TRIANGLE FORECAST FOR THE WEEK

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the entire ABC11 viewing area is under a risk for severe weather Monday into early Tuesday morning. The biggest threats with the storms are damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.A tornado watch was issued for much of the ABC11 viewing area, including Durham, Orange and Wake counties on Monday afternoon. The watch was canceled shortly before midnight for Durham, Wake, Cumberland counties, among others, but the watch remains in effect for other counties until 2 a.m.Areas affected until 2 a.m. include: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Sampson; Warren; Wayne; Wilson counties.Some flooding was seen across the area. The rains caused problems across Raleigh, including on Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Valley Mall late Monday where a car lost control in the wet conditions, causing the road to be closed while emergency crews worked the scene.The National Weather Service reports storm damage in western North Carolina after severe weather rumbled through the region.In Surry County, trees and power lines were brought down with a possible microburst reported in Pine Ridge. Trees were also toppled in Alleghany County, where a barn and a mobile home sustained damage.A tree fell onto a car in the Moravian Falls community in Wilkes County, where wind also took down trees. Local media outlets reported building damage in North Wilkesboro.Officials in Montgomery County reported damages to structures and downed trees outside the McCoy community.The N.C. Department of Transportation said heavy rain on Monday caused a small mudslide on U.S. 64 near its intersection with U.S. 74A in Henderson County, leading the department to close the highway.A detour has been set up until the road is cleared and deemed safe.An NCDOT crew responded to the slide and immediately closed the road. Workers trimmed two trees to take weight off the roots, and a team was to monitor the scene overnight before additional assessments are made after sunrise Tuesday.Duke Energy reports more than 98,000 customers without power after strong storms rattled western North Carolina before heading east.The majority of the outages Monday night were in Catawba County, where more than 30,000 customers were without electricity as of 7 p.m. Monday. In Wilkes County, 20,000 customers had no power.Photos and video from local media outlets showed torrential rains causing flooded streets, and water seeping into buildings.The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, Yancey and Transylvania counties until at least 8:15 p.m.A noticeably cooler autumnal air mass will move in Tuesday night and be with us on Wednesday and Thursday.Despite plenty of sunshine both days, daytime highs will hold in the 60s. Nighttime readings will fall to near 40 both nights.Warmer air will return here again Friday and Saturday, boosted by continued sunshine for all of Friday and most of Saturday. Then, our next chance of rain will come by Saturday night into Sunday.