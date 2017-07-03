Heavy rains cause flood warning for Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --Cumberland County is under a flood advisory after heavy rains flooded several roadways Tuesday afternoon.
This storm has already produced over an inch of rain just south of Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/p6ssT6ZW1j— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 3, 2017
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the county until 4:15 p.m.
The warning was accompanied by a flash flooding advisory and gusty winds.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Several areas have already accumulated several inches of rain, flooding several streets.
There's a report of a couple of streets flooded in Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/2UI5yWS6SJ— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 3, 2017
Drivers are encouraged to use caution while driving on wet roads.