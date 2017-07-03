Heavy rains cause flood warning for Cumberland County

This storm has already produced over an inch of rain just south of Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/p6ssT6ZW1j — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 3, 2017

There's a report of a couple of streets flooded in Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/2UI5yWS6SJ — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 3, 2017

Cumberland County is under a flood advisory after heavy rains flooded several roadways Tuesday afternoon.A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the county until 4:15 p.m.The warning was accompanied by a flash flooding advisory and gusty winds.Several areas have already accumulated several inches of rain, flooding several streets.Drivers are encouraged to use caution while driving on wet roads.