Heavy rains cause flood warning for Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
Cumberland County is under a flood advisory after heavy rains flooded several roadways Tuesday afternoon.



A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the county until 4:15 p.m.

The warning was accompanied by a flash flooding advisory and gusty winds.

Several areas have already accumulated several inches of rain, flooding several streets.


Drivers are encouraged to use caution while driving on wet roads.
