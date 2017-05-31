  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Helicopter rescues climbers from Colorado mountain

The climbers were rescued on May 29. (Summit County Rescue Group via Storyful)

A helicopter rescued two climbers who were stranded near the summit of one of Colorado's tallest mountains on May 29.

Footage of the rescue shows the helicopter hovering over the stranded climbers as a rescuer descends to meet them and bring them into the vehicle. The rescue occurred on the Summit County Fourteener Quandary Peak, after the climbers were stuck in heavy snow.

"The rescue group would like to remind hikers that there are still winter snow and weather conditions on the peaks above 10,000 feet," The Summit Daily News wrote. "It is imperative that backcountry travelers are properly equipped and able to extract themselves out of precarious situations, if at all possible."
