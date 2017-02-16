WEATHER

NASA video shows what it would be like to land on Pluto

EMBED </>More News Videos

This breathtaking video shows what it'd be like to land on the dwarf planet. (AccuWeather)

If you've ever wondered what it'd be like to land on a distant world, you have to watch this video of the New Horizons spacecraft's approach to Pluto.

NASA released the captivating video, starting off with a shot of Pluto and its largest moon Charon. The dwarf planet then appears closer and closer, as if viewers were approaching Pluto themselves.

"The video is composed of over a hundred images in a span of six weeks during New Horizons' approach and close fly-by of the dwarf planet," according to AccuWeather. "New Horizons traveled over 3 billion miles and it took 9.5 years to reach this distant world!"
Related Topics:
weatherspaceplutonasaaccuweathersciencetechnology
Load Comments
WEATHER
Back To Spring for the Weekend
What to do after a tornado
How to drive in dense fog
Triangle residents feel the heat in February
More Weather
Top Stories
NC State confirms ABC11 report: Gottfried fired
Neighbors question police decision to shoot Durham man
Teen charged with murder in Durham store clerk shooting
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
Trump defends start of administration, bashes media
'GMA' is live in Lumberton!
A crush of crises all but buries the Trump White House
Show More
Trump to nominate Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Crossing guard hit near Fayetteville middle school
Sanford mom angry after school handcuffed 8-year-old son
Pair charged in Sanford kidnapping
House Republicans seek DOJ investigation into potentially illegal leaks
More News
Top Video
NC State confirms ABC11 report: Gottfried fired
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
Neighbors question police decision to shoot Durham man
Crossing guard hit near Fayetteville middle school
More Video