High Wind Warning issued for Triangle-area

High Wind Warning issued for Triangle-area (WTVD)

TRIANGLE (WTVD) --
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Raleigh, Durham and other cities in our region with potential wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

With strong winds comes the potential for damaged trees and downed power lines.

RELATED: Nor'easter, high winds cancel 29 flights at RDU

Experts suggest preparing for these situations and not parking your vehicle(s) under trees and keeping any electronic device you need fully charged.



By 6:30 a.m., more than 1,000 power outages were reported in Wake County.

Be sure to check with Duke Energy or PWC for outage updates.

North Carolina's Severe Weather Preparedness Week is March 4 through the 10.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety and National Weather Service are reminding residents to prepare a safety plan in case of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Government buildings and schools statewide will hold tornado drills to practice their emergency plans on Wednesday, March 7 at 9:30 in the morning.
