High pressure over the mid-Atlantic continue to be the main weather feature in the coming days along with a broad upper-level ridge. With high pressure in control, there will be a good deal of sunshine this coming week. It will also be hot and humid with temperatures topping out each afternoon in the middle 90s through Tuesday. This will drive the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures to between 100 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit during the afternoon hours, so it will be important for people to stay hydrated and cool and make sure those that are susceptible to heat have a way to get relief. This includes people with preexisting health conditions, the very young and elderly, as well as pets.The pattern will change during the middle and latter part of next week as the upper ridge of high pressure shifts west into the Plains and Atlantic moisture will have better luck reaching the Triangle. This will cause the heat to back off just a bit with a few more clouds developing and also the chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, especially later in the week. Independence Day will be partly sunny with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm and high temperatures in the lower 90s.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell