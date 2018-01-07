  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Temperatures & Rain Chances Going Up

It will be another cold night tonight, though not as cold as last night as lows will generally be in the teens rather than single digits. Low pressure will gradually approach from the west bringing an increase in clouds tonight, as high pressure departs to the east.

Much warmer air will arrive tomorrow, but skies will stay generally cloudy. As the aforementioned area of low pressure continues to approach the Triangle, a shower or two can move through tomorrow night, but most of the moisture with this feature will miss us to the north and even to the south.

High pressure will build in behind this front for the middle of the week, and continued southerly winds will allow for temperatures to climb into the 50s.

It will then turn even warmer for the middle and end of the week with high pressure moving offshore ahead of our next storm system set to arrive on Thursday. This feature will bring rain starting on Thursday and continue through Friday; however, temperatures will be well into the 60s both afternoons.

It will turn chillier behind the front for next weekend, but not nearly as harsh as this weekend.

Have a good evening!
Brittany Bell

