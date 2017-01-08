FIRST ALERT MODE

Highway Patrol: Stay off the roads! Icy conditions causing crashes

Sun hitting ice-covered Leesville Road in Raleigh (ABC11/Diane Wilson)

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the State Highway Patrol is warning drivers to stay off the roads. The ice-covered, dangerous streets are causing numerous crashes across the state.

The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for hazardous travel conditions through noon Tuesday.

Stay on top of the weather with the ABC11 News App

Highway Patrol has been flooded with calls from people going out on the roads and crashing due to the extremely slick conditions. According to troopers, people see that major roads look good, so they venture out. The smaller back roads, though, are still in bad shape in most of the viewing area.



If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road:

EMBED </>More News Videos

Winter Weather Special, Part 2 has tips for driving on ice.



Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Cooper will give an update on the state's response to the winter weather today at 4 p.m. We will air the press conference online and on-air.

Some of the major roads are clear, but most side roads across central North Carolina are iced over.

Click here to send us your weather pictures and video
Note to iPhone users: Due to a bug, open the link in Safari or go to the Eyewitness tab in the ABC11 News app

Throughout the day Sunday, we will see temperatures climbing into the 20s, which is as high as we'll go today. There will be plenty of sunshine, but those rays won't melt the snow or ice.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSING AND DELAY INFORMATION

Temperatures are expected to plunge to single digits overnight Sunday. Any melting of snow and ice on the roadways over the next couple of days will refreeze quickly after sunset.



The ABC11 team is monitoring the roads to show you the latest conditions. Click here for the latest road closures/information.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival outside the ABC11 Durham studios.



A spectacular warm up is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday! Until then, stay warm and safe, and don't forget your pets!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldsnow stormncdot
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FAQ: ABC11 answers your snow storm questions
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
FIRST ALERT MODE
FAQ: ABC11 answers your snow storm questions
More first alert mode
WEATHER
Thousands without power in freezing weather
Latest road condition information
Super-low temperatures mean risk of broken pipes
11 things to know about the winter storm
More Weather
Top Stories
School, business closings and delays information center
No. 14 North Carolina rolls past rival NC State 107-56
Thousands without power in freezing weather
Super-low temperatures mean risk of broken pipes
Missing hikers rescued in Haywood County
Former Iranian leader Rafsanjani dead at age 82
Latest road condition information
Show More
Send us your snow photos
Navy, Trump planning biggest fleet expansion since Cold War
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
11 things to know about the winter storm
ACC: Inconclusive if Duke's Allen tried to trip foe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
More Photos