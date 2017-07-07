WEATHER

Hot again today ahead of storms this weekend

A front will slowly trek to the southeast across the region over the next couple of days, but expect another hot day today with spotty afternoon thunderstorms.
Saturday morning will mostly rain-free, but a thunderstorm will roll through in the late afternoon or evening and severe weather cannot be ruled out. The SPC has the entire area again under a marginal risk for severe storms with the biggest threat from damaging winds.

This front will stall near the area Sunday. Slightly cooler and less humid air will move in. Temps will be in the upper 80s instead of the lower 90s.
High pressure into early next week will bring comfortable weather by July standards. High temperatures will be back down into the upper 80s and the humidity levels will be somewhat low. More opportunities for showers and thunderstorms return as early as Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!
