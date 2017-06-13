WEATHER

Hot again today, but unsettled weather's heading our way

High pressure will continue to keep most of the region dry through today. The exception to this will be in the mountains where scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected.

The southwest flow has allowed for dew points to increase steadily and this will set the stage for some unsettled weather returning to the forecast for the middle of the week.

With afternoon highs projected in the lower 90s both today and tomorrow, instability at the surface will grow, leading to some thunderstorm activity. It will take a little while for the atmosphere to become unstable on Wednesday. Thus the threat for thunderstorms will be mainly limited to the afternoon and early evening hours. Even so, there is a marginal risk for the area on Wednesday with the biggest threat coming from damaging wind gusts.



A developing storm system across the Great Lakes will play a role in our local weather pattern through the end of the week. This system, despite being displaced from the region, will effectively push the dome of high pressure offshore.

The effects of this high pressure area will wane, leading to increasing clouds on Thursday with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms; especially in the afternoon and evening.

Those rain chances increase on Friday, and we will see scattered showers possible throughout Saturday, into Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
