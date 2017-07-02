WEATHER

Hot & Humid

A frontal boundary will linger nearby today and a few spots can have a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, but it will be slightly less humid across the Triangle. It will be hotter, though, with highs in the lower 90s.

This front will linger over the area tomorrow, and while it should be a mainly rain-free day, a few afternoon thunderstorms will develop.

Afternoon highs will again climb into the low 90s.

As the front retreats northward Tuesday, dew points will rise back into the 70s and there will again be a trigger for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. This could have a negative impact on any outdoor/fireworks plans for Independence Day celebrations.

More heat and humidity is expected for the rest of the week with Thursday being the next best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. It does look to turn cooler and less humid, however, for next weekend.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
