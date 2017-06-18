WEATHER

More Storms Monday

As the sun sets, thunderstorms will dissipate this evening; otherwise, another warm, humid night with temperatures only dropping into the lower to middle 70s.

A cold front will approach from the west tomorrow into tomorrow night before it washes out across the state Tuesday. Tomorrow will still be largely dry with little more than an afternoon thunderstorm firing up across the area. Temperatures will still flirt with 90 F during the afternoon. Tomorrow night there will be showers and thunderstorms across the region. We will have to monitor as there can be some stronger-to-severe storms just to the west of the region especially the first half of tomorrow night.

As the cold front slowly moves through the state Tuesday and washes out, there will be numerous showers and thunderstorms, most widespread in the afternoon. Plenty of clouds paired with the rain will keep temperatures in the lower 80s.

As the front slowly pushes towards the coast, drier westerly winds will help to dry out the Piedmont Wednesday while promoting plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, there will be little drop in the humidity and it will stay rather warm with temperatures soaring well into the 80s.

Late in the week, we will watch a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. If it tracks towards the eastern Gulf, some moisture could spread into the region.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

