Any shower or thunderstorm will fizzle out this evening; otherwise, partly cloudy and warm tonight with temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s overnight.Tomorrow will remain hot and humid with a front pushing in from the north and west. This will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms in the area, but not everyone will see the rain.This front will push to the south on Monday before retreating north on Independence Day. That will lead to a rain-free day on Monday.However, the air mass that will fill in behind the front won't really be any cooler; we will only see a small reduction in the humidity. So, we'll reach the 90s once again, and Monday could be the hottest day of the next several.As the front retreats Independence Day, the potential for showers and thunderstorms will return as well. The showers and storms likely will be confined to the afternoon and evening hours, but that will lead to a chance for the area fireworks displays to be affected by wet weather and a lightning risk; so be ready to move to a safe area or your car if you plan to be out that evening.The midsummer heat and humidity will continue through the end of next week as well. Each day will bring a chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm as well, especially Thursday into Friday as another front may move in and become stationary during that time.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell