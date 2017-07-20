Air Quality Index, #AQI, moderate across area today, but Code Orange for the Triangle on Friday. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/zESw5tEacz — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 20, 2017

A big high pressure system in the middle of the nation will expand east starting today, and keeps a firm grip on the local weather for several days.High temperatures today will climb to the middle and upper 90s with highs Friday and Saturday within a degree or so of the century mark.This, combined with plenty lot of sunshine during the day and high humidity, will make for very uncomfortable weather. This kind of heat can be dangerous, especially for the older and youngest of the population. Plus, tomorrow (Friday) will be a Code Orange air quality action day. That is unhealthy for sensitive groups.Animals can also suffer in this kind of heat and they should either be inside or supplied with plenty of fresh water and shade to get out of the sun.The heat high will start to break down Sunday and allowa an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots.It, however, will still be very hot and humid. Monday will bring a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms to move through as a weak front enters this picture.Behind that, look for more typical summer temperatures to return by Tuesday.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather