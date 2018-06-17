ACCUWEATHER

Heat hypothesis: The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior

Does hot weather turn us into jerks? The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Does hot weather turn us into jerks?

The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. One theory behind the change in behavior has to do with heat causing an increase in heart rate and testosterone, leaving people more inclined to fight.

When people experience discomfort due to something they have no control over, it makes them angry, another theory suggests.

When the heat is high, try not to lose your cool!
