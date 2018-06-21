Very warm and steamy air will remain in place across the region with a weak ridge of high pressure in control across the Southeast. As an upper-level storm system migrates a bit farther to the east, a few showers and thunderstorms are likely to cross the area tonight. The best chance will be between 9 PM and 1 am.Tomorrow will be seasonably hot and humid with highs near 90, and with the heating of the day, there are likely to be some showers and storms in the afternoon, and a few of those could be strong to severe.Over the weekend, the ridge over the Southeast will build back in, allowing temperatures to surge again, and will probably reach the middle 90s by Sunday. The humidity will remain quite high and the Heat Index will likely climb over 100. Each day could see a thunderstorm, but much of the time will likely be rain free.A cold front appears likely to slide into the region from the northwest early next week, bringing a chance for some showers and storms on Monday. Behind the front, slightly cooler and less humid air will move in for a few days next week. That'll be welcome!Have a great evening,Chris