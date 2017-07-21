WEATHER

HOTTEST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR: Air quality, heat warnings issued

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the hottest weather of the summer, so far, sticks with us through the weekend.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says a large, hot ridge to the west will continue to build east today, then hold its ground Saturday into Sunday.

This will bring temperatures Friday, and Saturday, right around the century mark. That's just below the records for each day.

Schwenneker says a heat advisory for most of the area goes into effect at noon Friday until 8 p.m.



The high heat is especially dangerous to the young and elderly who cannot adjust their body temperatures as easily as others. In addition, pets can greatly suffer as well if they are not given proper shade (or better yet left inside) and plenty of fresh water.

The UV Index will be in the highest category Friday with a sunburn possible in less than 15 minutes.



In addition to the heat, we have an Air Quality Action Day Code Orange for part of the area, and it especially affects the above groups.



You can find out more about air quality here:

"Sunday may be a couple degrees lower with a few more clouds, but obviously still very hot." Schwenneker said.

An upper-level trough will move the high heat away more on Monday with a much better chance for a shower and thunderstorm during the day.

More clouds and uncomfortable weather are expected, but the air will not be as hot. A front will be in the area on Tuesday and will cause a shower or thunderstorm.

As that front pushes off to the south and east Wednesday, it will mean a rain-free day with some sunshine and more tolerable temperatures.

