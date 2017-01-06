  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Hourly winter weather forecast for central North Carolina

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you can expect hour by hour into Saturday.

Tonight

A rain, snow, sleet mix continues to fall across central North Carolina with rain to the south across the Sand Hills and more frozen precipitation in the Triangle

Updated snowfall forecast

Overnight

Snowfall will intensify in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Granville counties.

Chatham and Moore counties will see all snow.

Southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties will see a snow, sleet mix transitioning to all snow before sunrise.

Eastern Granville, Vance, Franklin, Warren, Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, Halifax and Northhampton counties will see a sleet, snow mix.

The Sandhills will see a wintry mix of rain, sleet and a chance of snow after midnight. There could be some downed tree limbs and power outages caused by freezing rain.

Saturday

Sunrise -- All snow continues to fall in the Triangle.

2 p.m. -- Snow begins to end in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Granville, Chatham, and Moore counties.

4 p.m. -- Snow begins to end in southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties.

5 p.m. -- Wintry mix begins to end in the Sandhills.

7 p.m. -- Snow begins to end in eastern Granville, Vance, Franklin, Warren, Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, Halifax and Northhampton counties.

