WEATHER

How did people keep cool in hot temperatures before there were air conditioners?

EMBED </>More Videos

Before air conditioning was invented, keeping your cool in the hot summer months wasn't an easy task. (Shutterstock)

In 1902, Willis Carrier developed the world's first air conditioning system. Since then, the world has rejoiced in the pleasures of cold air even in the brutal summer months. But for those who were born before air conditioning became mainstream, keeping your cool in the heat could be quite the difficult task.

AccuWeather looked at five different ways that people kept cool before air conditioning was invented. Some people would submerge their head in a large water fountain. Others would harvest ice blocks in the winter and keep them cold in buildings called "ice-houses," before being distributed for summer months. And for homeowners, architects included features like high ceilings or a front porch as ways that residents could keep cool.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherair conditionerheatheat wavesummerhistorycold
WEATHER
Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
These tips can help prevent heat related incidents
HEAT WAVE: Temperatures to reach high 90s in the Triangle
More Weather
Top Stories
Man struck, killed while using Durham crosswalk
Police: Suspect attacked Burlington man with machete
Dead Great White shark washes up on California beach
HEAT WAVE: Temperatures to reach high 90s in the Triangle
'White man built these streets:' Man goes on public racial rant
Wake County toddler seeks food donations instead of birthday presents
Former mayor of Fremont Andy Evans found dead
Man says receipt from NY restaurant told cook to spit in burger
Show More
Case of measles reported in Wake County
Storm blows roof off of Johnston Co. home
I-540 reopens after overturned car closed eastbound lanes
Father's Day: ABC11 staff share photos of dad
Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in North Carolina
More News