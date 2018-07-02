WEATHER

How hot summer weather affects your car

EMBED </>More Videos

Hot weather can have lead to damage to your tires and car battery. (AccuWeather)

The winter chill can be hard on your car, but summer heat can be just as bad.

Improperly inflated tires can lead to damage or even a blowout while driving. AccuWeather suggests checking your tire pressure regularly and potentially waiting for your tires to cool down if they are hot.

Excessive heat can also be taxing on car batteries. Battery fluids can evaporate in the heat, causing internal damage.

Always make sure your coolant is working and keep an eye on your temperature gauge, especially when it's hot out.
Related Topics:
weathersummerhot carcaraccuweather
WEATHER
Rain Possible on the Fourth
Beach lightning safety tips
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
More Weather
Top Stories
F-V Police search for black BMW after woman shot, thrown from car
Missing Raleigh 11-year-old was living on fruit, candy
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
Cary Police warn residents about recent vehicle break-ins
Wake Co. mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot car
Raleigh youth minister resigns after charges of assaulting son in grocery store
Wake County Animal Shelter nearing capacity
I-Team: Generation of WWII vets about to lose battle against time
Show More
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
VIDEO: SUV crashes into antique store, narrowly missing kids
'Total selfless act:' Man drowns while saving boy in Zebulon
Soccer team found alive after over a week trapped in Thailand cave
22-year-old has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion in Bahamas
More News