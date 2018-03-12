  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
How much snow will we get?

Snow falls in Roxboro, Monday, March 12, 2018. (WTVD)

By , Brittany Bell and Don Schwenneker
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode due to a Winter Weather Advisory that's now in effect for multiple counties including Orange, Granville, Moore, Guilford, Person, Vance, and Warren until 10 p.m. Monday.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode due to a Winter Weather Advisory.

As the possibility of wintry weather rolls in, we'll see highs in the 30s for many and wind chills in the 20s!

Snow blankets Blowing Rock, NC, Monday, March 12, 2018. Courtesy resortcams.com.

What to expect

  • A mixture of rain, sleet, and wet snow expected
  • Total snow/sleet accumulations of up to two inches will be possible, with localized higher amounts - mostly happening in the Northern Piedmont Counties of central North Carolina

  • Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Monday

  • Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times


REALATED: Timeline of Monday's snow chances



Little to no accumulation in the Triangle, but 1-2" possible along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Roads should stay wet unless it snows hard enough to overcome the warmer ground temperatures (mid-40s) and the higher March sun angle.

Sun returns Tuesday but not the warmth.

We'll have to wait until Thursday to get into the mid-50s, then mid-60s Friday!
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
