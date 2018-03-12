How much snow will we get?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3205505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC11 is in First Alert Mode due to a Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow blankets Blowing Rock, NC, Monday, March 12, 2018. Courtesy resortcams.com.

Winter Wx Advisory now includes #Raleigh and @WakeGOV . It will run later, now until 10pm. May have to be extended as things freeze tonight. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/k5j1uRJyrq — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) March 12, 2018

A mixture of rain, sleet, and wet snow expected

Total snow/sleet accumulations of up to two inches will be possible, with localized higher amounts - mostly happening in the Northern Piedmont Counties of central North Carolina

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Monday

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times

My latest forecast. Rain shouldn't change over to frozen precip in #Triangle until this afternoon. Wet roads could refreeze tonight. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/6LUcMeDsA3 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) March 12, 2018

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode due to a Winter Weather Advisory that's now in effect for multiple counties including Orange, Granville, Moore, Guilford, Person, Vance, and Warren until 10 p.m. Monday.As the possibility of wintry weather rolls in, we'll see highs in the 30s for many and wind chills in the 20s!Little to no accumulation in the Triangle, but 1-2" possible along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces.Roads should stay wet unless it snows hard enough to overcome the warmer ground temperatures (mid-40s) and the higher March sun angle.Sun returns Tuesday but not the warmth.We'll have to wait until Thursday to get into the mid-50s, then mid-60s Friday!