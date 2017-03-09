How much snow will we see this weekend?

How much is still very much in question, though. First, the setup ...
By early Sunday morning, we will have a low pressure system to the south and a high pressure system to the northwest.
The low will be throwing moisture, and warm air, back to the northwest at position 1. At Position 2, the High will be funneling cold air down to the southeast.
Those two types of air meet and battle right over us. If we see more of the cold air winning, we see more snow.
If the warm air wins out, more rain. And the track of the low will be critical into how much rain or snow we see. Now let's head to the models.
We again begin with the GFS (American) Model.
Yesterday, the bullseye was in Wake County with the entire area in the 6-10" range. This model has really lowered the amounts today with 2-3" across Wake County and much of the region.
Remember, earlier in the week it was 6-10+, but now it's starting to funnel more warm air in and less cold air.
Let's see what the Euro has to say.
Yesterday, it had 1-2" across the Capital city. Today, it's backed off the snowfall amounts even more, bringing the entire area into the 1" or less category, with higher amounts in the mountains.
Though I don't think either one is dead on with their forecasts, we are seeing a trend in these (and several other) models, with lesser amounts working in.
So, let's talk about the amounts.
When it comes to how much we might see, I like to turn to very smart folks at the Weather Prediction Center.
They've got lots of meteorologists whose salaries are paid by you, the taxpayer, doing some phenomenal work. Here's what they think:
Notice the possibility of 1-2" is 60 percent. That is 1 to 2 inches of snow falling, not accumulating! There's a big difference. The ground temps are too warm to support it all sticking on the ground, most of it will melt.
And the highest category they have for us is the 4-6" range. It's a 10 percent chance of seeing that much.
That's a 90 percent chance we won't, but as Lloyd Christmas would say "So, you're telling me there's a chance .."
Bottom line, I think we will see some snow flying into Sunday morning. We could, see 1-2" fall in spots, especially north and west of Raleigh.
The Sandhills may see a few flakes fly but it won't be much. Any flakes that fall are going to melt quickly, and it will end as rain later Sunday morning.
By the way, we did have thunderstorms last Wednesday - in case you were wondering.
