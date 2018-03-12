How the snowfall is affecting road conditions

The wintry mix could stick to roads in some areas, which could lead to slick spots

Bridges and overpasses will be especially hazardous

Rain/sleet/snow will clear late Monday evening.

As the snow and rain taper off and move out, the big question remains - how are the roads?ABC11 is in First Alert Mode tracking the wintry mix that's been falling through the afternoon commute and into the evening.Here's what to expect.Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state."Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.Drivers should take it slow in the evening hours because there will be slick spots. Wrecks are already being reported in the western and northern parts of the Triangle.The DOT is going to have a small crew working the overnight. They'll be treating overpasses, bridges, and ramps.The Town of Cary is also sending a handful of workers. They'll be hitting the roads with salt and sand.