How the snowfall is affecting road conditions

We check in on road conditions in Durham, Wake and Person counties.

As the snow and rain taper off and move out, the big question remains - how are the roads?

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode tracking the wintry mix that's been falling through the afternoon commute and into the evening.

Here's what to expect.
  • The wintry mix could stick to roads in some areas, which could lead to slick spots

  • Bridges and overpasses will be especially hazardous

  • Rain/sleet/snow will clear late Monday evening.




Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.

The NC DOT explains how it decides to treat the roads.



Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state.

First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.



"Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.

Drivers should take it slow in the evening hours because there will be slick spots. Wrecks are already being reported in the western and northern parts of the Triangle.

Sleet caused several cars to skid and one to turnover along NC 86 north of Carr Store Rd. in Orange County.



The DOT is going to have a small crew working the overnight. They'll be treating overpasses, bridges, and ramps.

The Town of Cary is also sending a handful of workers. They'll be hitting the roads with salt and sand.


ABC11's Andrea Blanford and Elaina Athans contributed to this report.
