How the snowfall will affect road conditions in the morning

The wintry mix could stick to roads in some areas, which could lead to slick spots

Bridges and overpasses will be especially hazardous

The sun will warm the roads by mid-morning, but temperatures will continue to be chilly.

The snowfall is just a memory now but the impact on roads and bridges remains. The conditions could make for slippery driving through mid-morning.ABC11 is in First Alert Mode tracking the wintry mix that fell most of Monday.Here's what's ahead for Tuesday:The National Weather Service is warning of patchy black ice expected to form on bridges and overpasses Tuesday morning as temperatures hover near freezing.If possible, motorists should delay hitting the roads until after 9 a.m., when temperatures are expected to warm above freezing.Many counties are under a special advisory until 8 a.m., including Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson, because of the slick road conditions.Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state."Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.Drivers should take it slow. Wrecks were reported in the western and northern parts of the Triangle.The DOT is going to have a small crew working the overnight. They'll be treating overpasses, bridges, and ramps.The Town of Cary is also sending a handful of workers. They'll be hitting the roads with salt and sand.