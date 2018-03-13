  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
How the snowfall will affect road conditions in the morning

We check out road conditions Monday night across the Triangle.

The snowfall is just a memory now but the impact on roads and bridges remains. The conditions could make for slippery driving through mid-morning.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode tracking the wintry mix that fell most of Monday.

Here's what's ahead for Tuesday:
  • The wintry mix could stick to roads in some areas, which could lead to slick spots

  • Bridges and overpasses will be especially hazardous

  • The sun will warm the roads by mid-morning, but temperatures will continue to be chilly.




The National Weather Service is warning of patchy black ice expected to form on bridges and overpasses Tuesday morning as temperatures hover near freezing.

If possible, motorists should delay hitting the roads until after 9 a.m., when temperatures are expected to warm above freezing.

Many counties are under a special advisory until 8 a.m., including Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson, because of the slick road conditions.

Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.

The NC DOT explains how it decides to treat the roads.



Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state.

First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.



"Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.

Drivers should take it slow. Wrecks were reported in the western and northern parts of the Triangle.

Sleet caused several cars to skid and one to turnover along NC 86 north of Carr Store Rd. in Orange County.



The DOT is going to have a small crew working the overnight. They'll be treating overpasses, bridges, and ramps.

The Town of Cary is also sending a handful of workers. They'll be hitting the roads with salt and sand.


ABC11's Andrea Blanford and Elaina Athans contributed to this report.
