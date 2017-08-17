WEATHER

Here's how to look for solar eclipse shadows

EMBED </>More Videos

Shadow bands may be the most unusual of the eerie phenomena that can accompany a solar eclipse. (Accuweather)

Even if you're not in the path of totality for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, you'll notice some interesting effects.

One of the most noticeable effects are the little crescent shadows that appear on the floor. Anything that can cast a shadow while allowing small amounts of sunlight to peer through can create this effect. Trees tend to be good at showing this off quite nicely.

Shadows form as projections from many objects, even your own hands. Find out how from Accuweather.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipseaccuweathersummerscience
Load Comments
WEATHER
Where you can still buy solar-eclipse glasses
'Why do I need eye protection for the solar eclipse?'
Spotty Shower Around
Myths and folklore surrounding eclipses
More Weather
Top Stories
NC Senate leader pens op-ed on Charlottesville aftermath
Raleigh woman homeless after paying contractor $90K
Duke Chapel's General Robert E. Lee statue vandalized
13 dead, more than 50 hurt in Barcelona terror attack
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
2 charged after body found in Harnett County backyard
8 now charged in destruction of Confederate statue
Construction worker falls nearly 30 feet in Chapel Hill
Show More
Stonewall Jackson descendants call for statue's removal
UNC's hearing with NCAA concludes
2 families, 2 missing daughters, 2 sets of remains, both fighting for closure
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Apex man facing charges in popular brewery robbery
More News
Top Video
8 now charged in destruction of Confederate statue
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
More Video