WEATHER

How to prepare for a flood

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are helpful tips from AccuWeather on how to be prepared in the event of a flood. (AccuWeather)

Floods are unpredictable and can cause massive amounts of damage. Here are helpful tips from AccuWeather on how to prepare for this weather event.

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit with items like water, nonperishable foods and at least a week's supply of medications. AccuWeather also suggests to create a household evacuation plan, so your family members will be safe in the event a flood comes.

Finally, be sure to check with local authorities about flood plans and relocation routes.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherflooding
Load Comments
WEATHER
First Alert Mode: Flood watch as rain continues
Download the AccuWeather app!
More Rain on the Way
Big Weather visits Scotts Ridge Elementary
More Weather
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Flood watch as rain continues
Man charged in Durham double shooting
Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell
Man wanted in 4 Raleigh Burger King robberies
Child falls from back of church bus
Confederate monuments being removed in New Orleans
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
Show More
Man shot to death south of Goldsboro
Police search for Raleigh Inn shooter
1 dead after crash near I-40/85 split in Orange County
Police search for 5-year-old boy; father arrested
Clayton man arrested after chase, almost hit patrol car
More News
Top Video
Confederate monuments being removed in New Orleans
Child falls from back of church bus
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
Coast Guard hoists ailing men off 2 cruise ships
More Video