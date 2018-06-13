WEATHER

Few Showers Thursday

A cold front will approach the region tomorrow afternoon and set off a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. The coverage of showers won't be that high, probably about 30% of us will get a little wet for a brief time. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The cold front will settle to the south of us on Friday and usher in some much drier and slightly cooler air. Friday will be a pleasant day with low humidity and lots of sun and highs in the mid 80s to near 90. The low humidity will only last one day. as the muggy air returns for the weekend.

But Father's Day weekend is looking is shaping up pretty nicely. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, although it will be on the muggy side. Father's Day will be hot and humid with only a stray afternoon storm, with highs in the low 90s.

Have a nice Thursday!

Chris

