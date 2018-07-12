A cold front dropped across the state today and by late afternoon was nearing the South Carolina line. Lots of clouds were the rule today, but temperatures from the Triangle north were about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but still managed to reach the low 90s around Fayetteville. Some scattered showers and storms developed this afternoon near the front across the Sandhills, but they should diminish and move south later this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s to near 70.Friday will be a pleasant day with temperatures running a few degrees below normal and a cloud/sun mix, although it will be mostly cloudy to start the day in some areas. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s to near 90, and humidity levels will be on the moderate side.The weekend is shaping up nicely as high pressure builds into the region. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with fairly low humidity for this time of the year. Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90 tomorrow and Saturday, and upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday. Shower and storm chances return Monday and last through the middle of the week.Have a great evening!Chris