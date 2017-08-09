WEATHER

One More Nice Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The front that brought some wet weather Tuesday moved far enough southeast of the region to allow for dry weather to return today. We were treated to some sunshine and lower humidity than recent days, although it remained rather muggy south and east of Raleigh.
Temperatures today were below normal for early August, only in the low 80s, with a few spots staying in the upper 70s!

Dry weather will be the rule tonight, and probably most of tomorrow.
Unfortunately, our weather will once again become unsettled from Friday through the upcoming weekend. Humidity levels will increase Thursday night and Friday, then it will remain sticky right through the weekend and into Monday. A shower or thunderstorm could occur just about anytime on Friday. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity over the weekend will tend to be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, clouds will win out over sunshine much of the time during the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will trend back upward during this period and may get close to 90 over the weekend, depending on how much sun we see.

Have a great evening!

Chris

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Duke Energy prepping for power hit ahead of eclipse
Franklin becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season
NOAA: 2017 Atlantic hurricane season most active since 2010
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
Friends await answers after teen found dead in Fall Lake
Republicans accuse Gov. Cooper of illegal campaign activities
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returning home
Franklin becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season
Woman rescued from Fayetteville zip line
Duke Energy prepping for power hit ahead of eclipse
Two suspects sought in attempted bank robbery in Durham
Show More
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
Family says hospital sent them dead daughter's bloody clothes
FBI executed search warrant at Paul Manafort's home in Russia probe
Pair allegedly sold moonshine on Facebook
Panthers preseason opener: What to watch for
More News
Top Video
Local rescue missions seek help collecting school supplies
Duke Energy prepping for power hit ahead of eclipse
Shaw University welcomes 'record setting' freshman class
NOAA: 2017 Atlantic hurricane season most active since 2010
More Video