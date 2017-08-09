The front that brought some wet weather Tuesday moved far enough southeast of the region to allow for dry weather to return today. We were treated to some sunshine and lower humidity than recent days, although it remained rather muggy south and east of Raleigh.Temperatures today were below normal for early August, only in the low 80s, with a few spots staying in the upper 70s!Dry weather will be the rule tonight, and probably most of tomorrow.Unfortunately, our weather will once again become unsettled from Friday through the upcoming weekend. Humidity levels will increase Thursday night and Friday, then it will remain sticky right through the weekend and into Monday. A shower or thunderstorm could occur just about anytime on Friday. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity over the weekend will tend to be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, clouds will win out over sunshine much of the time during the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will trend back upward during this period and may get close to 90 over the weekend, depending on how much sun we see.Have a great evening!Chris