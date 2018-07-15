WEATHER

Hot Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

With high pressure settling off the Southeast coast today and winds shifting out of the south-southwest, it will be turning hotter and more humid to round out the weekend with sunshine mixed with some clouds. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s in the afternoon, but it will still be remaining dry. Monday looks to be a similar day with some sunshine, but showers and thunderstorms will make a return to the area Tuesday as a cold front approaches.

The front will push east through the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Any shower or thunderstorm activity looks to be early on Wednesday. Drier air will return during the afternoon with a slight drop in humidity.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect charged with murder after shooting of Knightdale man
Unresponsive 2-year-old pulled from Fayetteville pool dies
Man in custody after allegedly starting small fire at Fayetteville hotel
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
Duke gets rid of SAT essay, ACT writing score requirements
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Show More
Woman injured in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co.
Teen injured when motorcycle hits tractor in Moore Co.
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
NC Zoo announces birth of second rhino calf
Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest
More News