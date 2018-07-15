With high pressure settling off the Southeast coast today and winds shifting out of the south-southwest, it will be turning hotter and more humid to round out the weekend with sunshine mixed with some clouds. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s in the afternoon, but it will still be remaining dry. Monday looks to be a similar day with some sunshine, but showers and thunderstorms will make a return to the area Tuesday as a cold front approaches.The front will push east through the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Any shower or thunderstorm activity looks to be early on Wednesday. Drier air will return during the afternoon with a slight drop in humidity.Have a great day!Steve Stewart